BP: Yuma Sector rescues woman from heat exhaustion

U.S. Border Patrol/MGN

Involves BORSTAR and air patrol

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Border Patrol responded to a heat-related request west of the Imperial Sand Dunes Monday morning.

Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem says it all began when the Yuma Sector received word of a 50-year-old woman whom had crossed the border. She was reportedly "overcome by the heat."

Clem confirms Air-patrol and Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue BORSTAR agents assisted in the search-and-rescue mission.

