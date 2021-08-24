BP: Yuma Sector rescues woman from heat exhaustion
Involves BORSTAR and air patrol
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Border Patrol responded to a heat-related request west of the Imperial Sand Dunes Monday morning.
Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem says it all began when the Yuma Sector received word of a 50-year-old woman whom had crossed the border. She was reportedly "overcome by the heat."
Clem confirms Air-patrol and Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue BORSTAR agents assisted in the search-and-rescue mission.
#YumaSector #BORSTAR and air interdiction agents responded to a heat-related request for help Monday morning. Agents provided initial care to a 50-year-old migrant who crossed the border west of the Imperial Sand Dunes and was overcome by the heat. #USBP pic.twitter.com/aAvCy6jbWE— Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem (@USBPChiefYUM) August 24, 2021
