California officer fires at suspect, kills bystander

GUADALUPE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office confirms a California police officer accidently killed a bystander late Saturday evening while shooting at a suspect.

Deputies say the shooting happened at about 9:40 p.m. right after officers recognized someone with an outstanding felony arrest warrant.

According to police, the officer involved took aim at the suspect, but accidently shot a 59-year-old, uninvolved man sitting in a vehicle.

Deputies have identified the victim as Juan Luis Olvera-Preciado. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The California Department of Justice currently investigating the events that led up to the shooting.

Officers arrested the felony suspect at the scene.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KYMA.com for continuing updates.