U.S. extends non-essential travel restrictions with Canada and Mexico

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announces Friday morning that it is extending non-essential travel restrictions at the Canadian and Mexican borders through at least Tuesday, September 21.

Department officials cite minimizing the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant as the main reasons for continuing the "travel ban."

In coordination with public health and medical experts, DHS continues working closely with its partners across the United States and internationally to determine how to safely and sustainably resume normal travel. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 20, 2021

The DHS has restricted non-essential travel since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, extending time limits on a monthly basis.

These restrictions do not apply to cross-border trade; nor does it prevent lawfully-permitted residents, U.S. citizens or students traveling for academic purposes from crossing the Canadian and Mexican borders.

Lobbyists, lawmakers and border mayors have heavily scrutinized the U.S. government for implementing such restrictions in the first place, with many asking the Biden administration to adjust the limits.

They give the example that fully-vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents currently residing within the states are now allowed into Canada as of last week.

