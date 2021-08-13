Principal confrontation ends with parent physically assaulting teacher, sent to hospital

Top Stories

SUTTER CREEK, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/CBS/CNN) - The Sutter Creek Police Department confirms Friday that an angry father did in fact send an Sutter Creek Elementary School teacher to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Oro Madre Unified School District says a student's dad arrived 30-45 minutes after school to pick up his daughter. Her and the principal where in the school office waiting, wearing masks.

Nevertheless, Superintendent Dr. Gibson reports the parent saw multiple educators in the teacher's lounge across the hall maskless. The dad expressed he felt the situation was a "conspiracy" and that children "are being treated like animals."

He left the campus with his daughter, only to return without her. Still angry, the father confronted the principal and began arguing with her once again.

That's when a male teacher stepped in. Unfortunately, emotions took over with tempers flaring, and the parent physically attacked the instructor.

Dr. Gibson confirms the teacher walked away bleeding, bruised and with cuts to his head and face. And now, the instructor has been reportedly hospitalized.

District officials confirm that school policy requires students to wear masks indoors, while allowing teachers and staff whom are vaccinated to go maskless indoors. However, school administration must wear masks whenever children are present.

Dr. Gibson understands it was the sight of teachers without masks that angered the student's father.