Phoenix police chief suspended over dismissed protest cases

Lawyers question whether evidence collected was credible

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - City Officials and the Phoenix Police Department (PPD) are currently at odds over how Chief Jeri Williams handled a gang case filed against demonstrators at a protest opposing police brutality.

Courtesy Phoenix Police Department

City officials heavily criticized the department's role. According to a city report, the PPD charged 15 protesters with assisting a street gang.

However, this decision was made without consulting PPD's gang enforcement unit. The City of Phoenix hired external lawyers which say the department didn't have credible evidence to support such claims.

As a result, Williams has been given a one-day suspension.

The city is now requesting aid from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office (AAGO) to help resolve the situation. They hope the AAGO may be able to investigate any criminal matters arising from the report.