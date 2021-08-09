Yuma Sector Border Patrol facilities at max capacity

Top Stories

CBS 13's April Hettinger examines crowding in the agency's temporary holding areas

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents are working around the clock to accommodate the influx of people crossing the border illegally, and now, they say there is no more room.

Permanent and temporary facilities are still jam packed with migrants, putting Yuma Sector facilities at max capacity, according to Agt. Vinny Dulesky.

"We can house a little over 1,100," Agt. Dulesky stated. "We're up and around and a little over that right now, so we are at maximum capacity."

Yuma Sector is getting help from agents that were sent from the northern border.

There is an isolation unit for migrants who test positive for COVID-19, but not everyone is tested.

"If they're showing signs of COVID or showing any symptoms we'll go ahead and send them for testing at the hospital," Agt. Dulesky said.

Adults are supposed to stay for a maximum of 72 hours, but with the influx, sometimes that's not possible.

The goal is to turn over children to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services within 24 hours.

The deportation rule, Title 42, depends on the migrant's nationality and if the Mexican government agrees to accept them.

"We have agreements with Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, stuff like that, so we can send those guys back," Agt. Dulesky explained. "The countries that we're getting now like Brazil, Cuba, Ecuador, we don't have agreements with Mexico to turn them back so we can't Title 42 them back."

Just last week, the daily average number of crossings rose from 520 to 620 in Yuma Sector alone.

Tonight at 10, CBS 13's April Hettinger lays out the rise in migrants and how agents are combating the overcrowded facilities.