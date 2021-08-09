Border Patrol rescues 11 migrants over the weekend

Spread throughout five separate incidents

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Border Patrol were quite busy over the weekend, rescuing 11 undocumented individuals in separate events throughout the Jacumba Wilderness region.

The first rescue began Friday when the El Centro Sector’s Foreign Operations Branch received a message from the Government of Mexico. It was about a man whom illegally crossed into the U.S.

He told Mexican authorities he was tired, without water and could not walk anymore. Agents found him almost 48 hours later at around 11 a.m. Sunday, five miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

No medical attention was required.

A second rescue started early Saturday at approximately 3:20 a.m. when the Calexico Station got a call from the Calexico Police Department Dispatch. Officers said a man whom also crossed the border illegally was now lost and in distress near Ocotillo.

Border Patrol immediately began searching the area, making made several unsuccessful attempts to locate the man via mobile GPS coordinates. He soon activated a rescue beacon alerting agents to his direct location.

At around 5 a.m., rescue teams found the undocumented individual about 1.5 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border. They conducted a welfare check and determined he did not need medical attention either.

The third and fourth rescues happened Sunday afternoon when dispatch notified the El Centro Station that a group of three and a separate single individual were now lost after crossing the border illegally too.

Agents found the trio at approximately 5:45 p.m. three miles north of the border. Around 15 minutes later, they located the sole person about two miles south of the three-person group.

Lastly, a fifth rescue took place early Monday morning when the El Centro Sector Dispatch received another call from the Calexico Police Department Dispatch at approximately 3.

Police officers let dispatch know a group of five illegally-present individuals were now lost and in distress, and gave agents the group's last known coordinates. Border Patrol found them at about 6:15 a.m. a mile north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

No medical attention was required.

Agents took all of the rescued people involved in these events into custody and transported them to the El Centro Sector Processing Center. Each will be processed accordingly.

Since October 2020, the El Centro Sector station is responsible for successfully rescuing 267 individuals lost or in distress.