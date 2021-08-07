U.S. government is flying Central Americans to Mexico to deter crossings

Top Stories

Biden administration is deemed responsible

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - According to two officials, our government has begun flying Central Americans back into Mexico after they crossed the U.S.-Mexico border.

They claim the Biden administration is responsible for these actions because border authorities are overwhelmed with the recent influx of children and families.

Though the Department of Homeland Security didn't specify the people's nationality, they did confirm the government has been expelling migrants by air to Mexico.

The Associated Press has agreed to keep the identity of the officials private since the details were never supposed to be released publicly.

Due to elevated COVID-19 rates among migrants, the first flight Thursday did not meet its quota of targeted passengers.

This appears to be the first time in U.S. history that our government has flown Central Americans to Mexico, instead of sending them back home.