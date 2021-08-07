California man dies rescuing child in Lake Powell

Top Stories

PAGE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - The National Park Service confirmed Friday that a California man drowned after rescuing his own drowning child in Lake Powell on the Arizona-Utah state line.

It all went down Thursday when the family reportedly rented a ski boat to tour the lake. They even stopped in a cover near Warm Creek Bay.

The man's children were allegedly swimming without life jackets when one began struggling to stay afloat. He immediately jumped from the boat to rescue his children.

Though successful at getting his children back onto the water vessel, the man then began to drown soon after.

Three other boats helped the family locate their father. They found him after about 10 minutes.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead.

Authorities identified him as 49-year-old Phil Chiang of Palo Alto, California.