Relief available to Californians affected by COVID-19

Imperial County said there is still plenty of money and programs willing to help those in need - 13 On Your Side's Vince Ybarra reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. - (KECY, KYMA) Governor Gavin Newsom has extended the California Eviction Moratorium to September 30. This will help Californians who have face eviction because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is a declaration that you could present to your landlord. This declaration is for Californians who don’t need financial assistance. This declaration is for residents whom can still afford to pay at least 25% of their monthly rent.

If you are needing full financial assistance because of COVID-19, you can reach out to the county for support. They can assist you on how to proceed and get the right kind of assistance.

Deputy County Executive Officer Esperanza Culio said that the county is there to help you get the relief you need.

"We want to identify any paper work that they might have to prove that they were impacted by COVID-19," said Culio

Currently, there are only 72 applications that have been successfully processed. This has only taken up a little more than $293,000. Culio still says there are plenty of funds available to those who need assistance.

To get more information, click here.

Friday on 13 On Your Side at 6, Vince Ybarra explains what help is out there for Imperial County residents.