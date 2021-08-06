Skip to Content
Crane Elementary School District detects COVID-19 outbreak

Ronald Reagan Elementary School families alerted

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Crane Elementary School District alerted parents Thursday evening that they have identified a COVID-19 outbreak at Ronald Reagan Elementary School.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, a school coronavirus outbreak is defined as:

  • Two or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff with onset within a 14-day period;
  • Who are epidemiology linked (i.e. a case in which the individual has had contact with one or more persons whom have/had the disease).

The school district has not officially released an exact number for the amount of cases detected.

This is a developing story. Please with KYMA.com for continuing details.

