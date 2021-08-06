Crane Elementary School District detects COVID-19 outbreak
Ronald Reagan Elementary School families alerted
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Crane Elementary School District alerted parents Thursday evening that they have identified a COVID-19 outbreak at Ronald Reagan Elementary School.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, a school coronavirus outbreak is defined as:
- Two or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff with onset within a 14-day period;
- Who are epidemiology linked (i.e. a case in which the individual has had contact with one or more persons whom have/had the disease).
The school district has not officially released an exact number for the amount of cases detected.
