California hydroelectric plant shuts as water level drops

Reservoir that feeds into plant sank to a historic low

OROVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - Due to California consumption and increasing droughts, the state has shut down one of its largest hydroelectric plants. Why? Because there’s simply not enough water to sustainably power it.

Plant administrators took the six-turbine Edward Hyatt Power Plant off-line Thursday after the water level in the Oroville Dam sank to a historic low. Water from the reservoir typically feeds into the plant, however, there is no longer enough water to do so productively.

Since the Oroville Dam was built in 1967, this is the first time the hydroelectric plant has been halted due to lack of water.

Authorities admit they expected a shutdown, and that plans have been made to deal with the lost power. The plan is capable of producing enough power for 80,000 homes and businesses when running at full capacity.