Independent Redistricting Commission holding public hearing in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Have your say tonight on the redrawing of new district lines in Arizona. The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) wants to hear from you.

This process takes place every ten years. It consists of redrawing U.S. Congressional and State Legislative lines as the population continues to change across the state. Based on recent census data, each district should have around 300 thousand people.

Local representatives think it's beneficial for the public to get involved since they are the ones that make up each district.

"To listen to people of anyone, you know, not an elected official, you know, not someone that runs a great big you know corporation but they want to talk to people in communities, to talk about what they value," explained Rep. Charlene Fernandez from district 4.

"You've got to look at them, where the growth in the boundaries are, and it kind of divided that up so they have competitive districts, [some districts] lean to the Democratic side and so many districts, lean Republican," Rep. Tim Dunn from district 13 said.

The representatives say a large portion of Yuma County sits in the second largest district in the state covers four counties.

The hearing is also a good time to learn more about the five members making these major decisions. The IRC plans to make its decision by December.

Date: Wednesday August 4, 2021

Time: 5:00pm (MST)

Location(s):

MAIN LOCATION SATELLITE LOCATION SATELLITE LOCATION Yuma Civic Center (East Wing) 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive Yuma, AZ 85365 Parker Senior Center 1115 12th Street Parker, AZ 85344 Quartzsite Town Hall 465 Plymouth Rd. Quartzsite, AZ 85346

Members of the public may view the meeting at this link:

Arizona IRC Public Meeting Listening Tour

Hosted by IRC ADMIN

https://azgov.webex.com/azgov/j.php?MTID=ma635d97508be70649dfb8ae5c2c2a778

Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021 5:00 pm | 2 hours | (UTC-07:00) Arizona

Event number: 177 789 7053

Event password: VjVVuG997iR (85888499 from phones)

Join by phone

+1404-397-1516 US Toll

877-309-3457 US Toll Free

Access code: 177 789 7053