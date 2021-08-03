Opioid usage on the rise in Arizona

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Data from the CDC reveals opioid overdoses and deaths continue to climb. In Arizona, the health crisis overshadowed due to the pandemic, continues to hit hard. Mayo Clinic says the COVID-19 pandemic has intensified increases in drug overdoses and suicides.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) reported 15 incidents involving opioids, in Yuma County, between January and March of this year.

State of Arizona goals to address opioid overdoses and deaths *ADHS Reduce the number of opioid deaths by 10% by the end of 2024

Reduce the number of verified non-fatal opioid overdoses by 15% by 2024

Reduce the rate of all drug overdose deaths in Arizona by 10% by the end of 2024

According to the ADHS, in 2019 the number of reported deaths directly attributed to opioid overdoses among Arizona residents, or non-residents in Arizona was 1,351.

