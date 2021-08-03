New eviction ban doesn’t apply to Yuma

Top Stories

County only has "moderate" transmissions - CBS 13's April Hettinger has information that can help anyone in need

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The eviction moratorium expired Saturday night and Congress did not take any action to extend it this time. However, on Tuesday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a new eviction ban that will last through October 3.

This 60-day moratorium only applies to counties with "high" or "substantial" transmission of COVID-19. Yuma County is listed in "moderate" transmission; therefore, evictions in our area can resume.

Arizona has not imposed it's own moratorium, but the state of California has a separate eviction ban through September 30.

Yuma County renters could be served with an eviction notice unless they qualify fo the county's emergency rental assistance program.

Veronica Garcia, grants administrator with Yuma County says it applies to rent and utilities like water, electricity or gas.

"Anybody that's behind in payments, but we could also help forward payments," Garcia explained. "So, maybe they're not past due right now but they feel that they're going to be needing the assistance for the future, we could also pay up to three months forward."

The county received about $11.5 million in grants for this program. There are still millions of dollars available for anyone in need regardless of immigration status.

"We've had 231 families assisted," Garcia stated. "It's a little bit over a million dollars."

The money is not taxable and does not have to be paid back, but the county will verify that you qualify.

"The families do have to be at 80% below the average median income which is dependent on family size," Garcia said.

Brian Carberry, managing editor for rent.com, say they have not yet seen an increase in rental property prices. Though, landlords still have mortgage payments even if the tenants don't pay their rent.

"The best way to recoup that if they can't get that from their current tenant, is just to charge their next tenant more money," Carberry explained.

Arizona landlords can give the tenant a written notice to vacate for not paying rent. If they don't move out after five days, the landlord can file an eviction lawsuit. For tenants in California, that notice is only three days.

Tenants seeking rental assistance can apply on the county website.