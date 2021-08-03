Calexico’s mayor wants US-Mexico border reopened

Top Stories

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico Mayor Javier Moreno wants the United States-Mexico border to reopen for non-essential travelers.

Moreno believes that Calexico's economy is on the decline, and that small businesses are taking the hardest hit. He says that about 120,000 people cross into the U.S. from Mexico daily.

Calexico Mayor Javier Moreno

Moreno has been in talks with Customs and Border Protection to make a serious effort toward reopenning the border.

"We need to be prepared when we do open the border because all of those people are eager to come here, Calexico is a conduit and we are the 3rd busiest port of entry in California," he said.

Moreno says Mexicali residents have been wanting to come to Calexico to dine and shop. Moreno has been serving as Calexico's new mayor for one month.

