Accused drug smuggler tries to escape Border Patrol custody

Unsuccessful attempt ends in arrest

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol arrested a male U.S. citizen, 34, whom attempted to smuggle 22 grams of fentanyl through an immigration checkpoint Saturday morning.

El Centro sector agents say it began at about 4:35 a.m. when the man pulled up to the checkpoint on Highway 86 in a blue 2012 Ford Fusion. Observing him in primary inspection, they then referred the driver to secondary inspection for questioning.

However, the 34-year-old did not listen to the agents' instructions. He instead drove off continuing northbound on Highway 86, taking his vehicle off-roading in an effort to get away.

The ford fusion finally broke down at the intersection of Rodeo Drive and Cedar Avenue. The escapee immediately got out of his vehicle and attempted to run away from Border Patrol once again.

Agents quickly seized and arrested the individual.

While searching the man's vehicle, they found a plastic bag on the passenger seat containing pills labeled "M30," which tested positive for fentanyl. Border Patrol estimates the 22 grams to be worth $3,300.

Agents turned the man, car and narcotics over to the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office after processing them at the Highway 86 checkpoint.