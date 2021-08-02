Skip to Content
High-speed chase leads police along Los Angeles freeway

Starts in El Monte, ends in Baldwin Park neighborhood

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/CBS) - A driver led police on a dangerous high-speed chase Monday morning in Los Angeles.

The pursuit by the California High Patrol started in El Monte when officers tried to pull over the driver for having expired tags.

The car was traveling at high speeds and at one point on the 210 freeway the driver crashed into two pickup trucks kept going.

The chase ended in a Baldwin Park neighborhood when the driver got out of the car and surrendered.

