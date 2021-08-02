AZ Flooding: Homeowner says she feels lucky to be alive

Top Stories

Ranch destroyed in Gila County

GILA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/KPHO/CBS) - Floodwaters surrounded a ranch in Gila County this week. The recent "Telegraph Fire" devastated the same property. Homeowners say the burn scar from that fire is causing a huge problem in their county.

"I see it in my sleep… I will never feel the same about my home," described Jane Hale, owner of the destroyed ranch. "A lot of water came through this house. You can see the floors full of mud; and the water line comes up high at a little more than two and a half feet. Nothing would have stopped it. It washed this whole basin full of water. We are very, very lucky to be alive."

Though Jane and her husband are okay, one of their dogs is missing. Their second died in the house during the floodwater's peak.

Beginning to sob, Hale continued, "They got the little dogs and put them on the furniture in the living room; which was floating around… I cry really easy, especially when I think about my dogs."

A GoFundMe has been started for the family. If you are interested in helping them out, please click here.

"I believe the power of prayer helps. I believe God parted the fire to go around us," declared Hale.