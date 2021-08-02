AZ Democratic Party launches voter program to cope with new laws

Top Stories

Project goal is to register Arizonans across entire state

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Tuesday, May 11, Governor Doug Ducey signed a piece of legislation which built upon his mission to uphold the state's election integrity, while protecting Arizona voters and streamlining the way elections are conducted.

SB 1485 renames Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL) to Active Early Voting List (AEVL). Under this legislation, if a voter on the AEVL actively votes by mail, they will continue to receive an early ballot. If a voter on the AEVL does not return at least one early ballot over the course of four years (two consecutive primary elections and general elections, and any municipal elections that precede them) the voter will be sent a postcard asking if they still want to receive an early ballot.

In an effort to also protect voters, the Arizona Democratic Party (ADP) announces Monday the organization has launched a brand new program called Project 15/30. Through this initiative, the ADP plans to cultivate long-term relationships, register voters and organize year-round across the state.

"Arizona Democrats are ready to defend our historic victories in 2020, and expand them up and down the ballot," said Chair of the Arizona Democratic Party Raquel Terán. "The Arizona Democratic Party is doubling down on grassroots organizing by empowering Arizona leaders to educate and mobilize their own communities. Project 15/30 will put the Arizona Democratic Party on the ground, NOW in all 15 counties and 30 legislative districts."

Arizona's national recognition as a battle ground state magnified during the 2020 presidential election. Starting earlier than any other election, the ADP prioritizes grassroots efforts as critical to declaring a victory in the 2022 elections.