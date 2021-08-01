Local gymnast talks mental health and competing

Top Stories

The pressure is on when it's a fight for the win - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Athletes prepare year-round to be the best at their respective sport, but it's not all fun and games. Pressure is all around from coaches, teammates, fans, and even the athlete themselves. Just as Simone Biles shared her vulnerability with the world about her struggles with mental health, many other competitors are just as susceptible.

One local gymnast says there's a lot to think about while competing.

"80% of gymnastics is mentally, and you have to think of what you're doing; like how you're gonna land, and all this. And so, you just have to prepare yourself, especially like competitions for that, and coaches do help you," says Yuma Flares Gymnast Fatima Carlos.

Carlos has been a gymnast for four years now. She says she began with tumbling, then found she was more interested in gymnastics and made the switch.

Sunday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif expands on the importance of mental health during physical competition.