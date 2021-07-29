Arizona asks for public input on new legislative district lines

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) is holding a public hearing, in Yuma County, next week to discuss the future of the state's voting districts. The IRC plans to make its decision within the next couple months.

Voting districts determine where a resident will vote. The redraw impacts both the United States Congress and the Arizona State Legislature.

The Arizona State Constitution requires redistricting due to population changes. The data is collected once every 10 years during the census.

Below find out how you can be part of the conversation.

Date: Wednesday August 4, 2021

Wednesday August 4, 2021 Time: 5:00pm

MAIN LOCATION SATELLITE LOCATION SATELLITE LOCATION Yuma Civic Center (East Wing)

1440 W. Desert Hills Drive

Yuma, AZ 85365 Parker Senior Center

1115 12th Street

Parker, AZ 85344 Quartzsite Town Hall

465 Plymouth Rd.

Quartzsite, AZ 85346

Coming up today on News 11 - Hear from our Yuma County representatives and how this will impact where you vote at in the next election.