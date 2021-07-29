Skip to Content
Published 1:15 PM

Arizona asks for public input on new legislative district lines

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) is holding a public hearing, in Yuma County, next week to discuss the future of the state's voting districts. The IRC plans to make its decision within the next couple months.

Voting districts determine where a resident will vote. The redraw impacts both the United States Congress and the Arizona State Legislature.

The Arizona State Constitution requires redistricting due to population changes. The data is collected once every 10 years during the census.

Below find out how you can be part of the conversation.

  • Date: Wednesday August 4, 2021
  • Time: 5:00pm
MAIN LOCATIONSATELLITE LOCATIONSATELLITE LOCATION
Yuma Civic Center (East Wing)
1440 W. Desert Hills Drive
Yuma, AZ 85365		Parker Senior Center
1115 12th Street
Parker, AZ 85344		Quartzsite Town Hall  
465 Plymouth Rd. 
Quartzsite, AZ  85346

Coming up today on News 11 - Hear from our Yuma County representatives and how this will impact where you vote at in the next election.

Author Profile Photo

Cody Lee

Cody Lee joined 13 On Your Side and KYMA News 11 in March 2020, but he’s no stranger to Arizona. He grew up in the Phoenix area and enjoys everything Arizona has to offer.

You can contact Cody at cody.lee@kecytv.com.

