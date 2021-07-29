Arizona asks for public input on new legislative district lines
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) is holding a public hearing, in Yuma County, next week to discuss the future of the state's voting districts. The IRC plans to make its decision within the next couple months.
Voting districts determine where a resident will vote. The redraw impacts both the United States Congress and the Arizona State Legislature.
The Arizona State Constitution requires redistricting due to population changes. The data is collected once every 10 years during the census.
Below find out how you can be part of the conversation.
- Date: Wednesday August 4, 2021
- Time: 5:00pm
|MAIN LOCATION
|SATELLITE LOCATION
|SATELLITE LOCATION
|Yuma Civic Center (East Wing)
1440 W. Desert Hills Drive
Yuma, AZ 85365
|Parker Senior Center
1115 12th Street
Parker, AZ 85344
|Quartzsite Town Hall
465 Plymouth Rd.
Quartzsite, AZ 85346
Coming up today on News 11 - Hear from our Yuma County representatives and how this will impact where you vote at in the next election.
