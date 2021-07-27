YCSO: Level 3 sex offender relocates

Top Stories

Notification is not intended to increase fear, but to keep public aware

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) announces level 3 sex offender David Wayne Vanderveer, 61, now lives in the 12000 block of E. 35th Place.

Courtesy YCSO

Standing at 5'9", Vanderveer weighs approximately 230 pounds and has brown/grey hair with blue eyes. Deputies say he is not wanted at this time.

Vanderveer pled guilty to the King County Superior Court in Seattle, Washington on May 31, 1996, to 1 count of rape of a child.

The court system sentenced him to 14 months in the Washington Department of Corrections-Shelton Unit. The victim was a 15-year-old female who was known to him.

After failing to register as a sex offender in October of 2011, the courts again sentenced Vanderveer to 18 months in the Washington Department of Corrections-Shelton Unit.

YCSO says he is considered a Level 3 sex offender with a high risk to re-offend.