Day 4: What to watch Monday night, Tuesday morning at the Tokyo Olympics
Storylines, events to watch, start times, TV networks, live streams links
DESERT SOUTHWEST (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - NBC Olympics will be providing a rundown of the top athletes and biggest events to watch. Every single event can be streamed live on NBC's website. To finding listings for specific sports, please visit the schedule page.
PRIMETIME (5 PM)
- Women's Triathlon - At 2:30 PM, Summer Rappaport, Taylor Knibb and Katie Zaferes compete to see who's the best.
- Surfing - At 3 PM, Men's Quarterfinals are scheduled to begin, followed by Women's Quarterfinals around 5:20 PM, Men's Semifinals at approximately 7:45 PM, ending with Women's Semifinals at about 9 PM.
- Beach Volleyball - At 5 PM, Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman will go against Spanish Liliana Fernandez and Elsa Baquerizo in their second of three preliminary matches.
- Swimming - At 6:30 PM, Regan Smith, Ryan Murphy and Lily King compete to see who'll stand atop the podium.
- Men's Rugby - At 7:30 PM, Carlin Isles and Perry Baker lead the team against South Africa in their third and final game of the preliminary round.
- Women's Basketball - At 9:40 PM, Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and Breanna Stewart are expected to help the team win a seventh-straight gold medal in Tokyo.
- Women's Soccer - At 1 AM, Sam Kerr leads the team against Australia. Both the U.S. and Australia currently have three points each in overall rankings.
- Women's Gymnastics - At 3:45 AM, Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum compete to win a third-straight gold medal for Team USA.
- Softball - At 4 AM, U.S. pitchers Cat Osterman and Monica Abbott have their chance against Japan again, after an upsetting defeat at the 2008 Olympics.
