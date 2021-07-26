Skip to Content
Day 4: What to watch Monday night, Tuesday morning at the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles in the air during Olympic competition
DESERT SOUTHWEST (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - NBC Olympics will be providing a rundown of the top athletes and biggest events to watch. Every single event can be streamed live on NBC's website. To finding listings for specific sports, please visit the schedule page.

PRIMETIME (5 PM)

  • Women's Triathlon - At 2:30 PM, Summer Rappaport, Taylor Knibb and Katie Zaferes compete to see who's the best.

  • Beach Volleyball - At 5 PM, Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman will go against Spanish Liliana Fernandez and Elsa Baquerizo in their second of three preliminary matches.
  • Swimming - At 6:30 PM, Regan Smith, Ryan Murphy and Lily King compete to see who'll stand atop the podium.
  • Men's Rugby - At 7:30 PM, Carlin Isles and Perry Baker lead the team against South Africa in their third and final game of the preliminary round.
  • Women's Basketball - At 9:40 PM, Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and Breanna Stewart are expected to help the team win a seventh-straight gold medal in Tokyo.
  • Women's Soccer - At 1 AM, Sam Kerr leads the team against Australia. Both the U.S. and Australia currently have three points each in overall rankings.
  • Women's Gymnastics - At 3:45 AM, Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum compete to win a third-straight gold medal for Team USA.
  • Softball - At 4 AM, U.S. pitchers Cat Osterman and Monica Abbott have their chance against Japan again, after an upsetting defeat at the 2008 Olympics.

Stay with KYMA.com and News 11 for gold medal coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Visit our special Olympic page for a more highlights, features, a medal count, and even Olympic trivia.
