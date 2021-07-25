Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 10:38 AM

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Day 3

NBC

What to watch - lineup of the most anticipated performances

TOKYO, Japan (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - As women’s gymnastics begins Sunday, the "greatest of all-time" Simone Biles leads the U.S. team; while Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel prepare to defend their Olympic golds.

Daytime

  • Men's Basketball - Having received significant turnover in recent weeks due to COVID-19 and injuries, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum are now leading the team.
  • Men's Skateboarding - On the program for the first time in Olympic history, the men's final spotlights have are being focused on six-time Street League world champion/13-time X Games winner Nyjah Huston.

Primetime

  • Women’s Gymnastics - Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum are competing as a team. Arizona natives MyKayla Skinner and Jade Carey are competing individually.
  • Men’s Gymnastics - Due to the team qualifying in 4th place, they are not expected to earn medals.
  • Women's Swimming - Katie Ledecky is scheduled to compete in the women's 400m freestyle.
  • Men’s Swimming - Along with his teammates, Caeleb Dressel will be competing in both the 4X100-meter freestyle and the 4X100-meter medley relays.

Prime Plus

  • Women's Skateboarding - Making its Olympic debut, the women's final will go down tonight at 12:05 a.m. EST, following late local news.
Olympic Countdown / Tokyo 2020
Author Profile Photo

Caleb J. Fernández

Upon earning his bachelor’s degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content