Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Day 3
What to watch - lineup of the most anticipated performances
TOKYO, Japan (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - As women’s gymnastics begins Sunday, the "greatest of all-time" Simone Biles leads the U.S. team; while Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel prepare to defend their Olympic golds.
Daytime
- Men's Basketball - Having received significant turnover in recent weeks due to COVID-19 and injuries, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum are now leading the team.
- Men's Skateboarding - On the program for the first time in Olympic history, the men's final spotlights have are being focused on six-time Street League world champion/13-time X Games winner Nyjah Huston.
Primetime
- Women’s Gymnastics - Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum are competing as a team. Arizona natives MyKayla Skinner and Jade Carey are competing individually.
- Men’s Gymnastics - Due to the team qualifying in 4th place, they are not expected to earn medals.
- Women's Swimming - Katie Ledecky is scheduled to compete in the women's 400m freestyle.
- Men’s Swimming - Along with his teammates, Caeleb Dressel will be competing in both the 4X100-meter freestyle and the 4X100-meter medley relays.
Prime Plus
- Women's Skateboarding - Making its Olympic debut, the women's final will go down tonight at 12:05 a.m. EST, following late local news.
