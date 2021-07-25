FLASH FLOOD WARNING: Imperial County

Top Stories

Active for the next three hours

IMPERIAL COUNTY (KYMA, KECY) - The National Weather Service out of Phoenix, AZ has issued a flash flood warning for central Imperial County from 6:54 - 11:54 p.m.

Doppler radar technologies have detected thunderstorms producing heavy rains coming from the northeast. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen. Additional rains up to one inch are also possible.

Parts of the county not prepared for excess water should especially practice safety. Areas bordering Ted Kipf Road and Niland-Glamis Road are expected to be receive most of the rainfall.

Drivers should proceed with extreme caution. When encountering flooded roads, please turn around. Most flood deaths are associated with vehicle use.

Hilly terrain is especially dangerous because it enables hundreds of low water crossings to accumulate during heavy rains. Please find alternate routes.