YCSO reports new address for Level 3 Sex Offender

Not intended to cause concern, just keep public aware

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) announces Friday afternoon that a convicted sex offender, Anthony Jack Villarreal, 47, has recently changed his address.

Villarreal now lives at 12164 S. Scott Ave in Yuma. The 47-year-old stands at 5'5" tall, is about 165 pounds, and has peppered hair with brown eyes. He is not currently wanted by authorities at this time.

The Yuma County Superior Court accepted a guilty plea agreement from Villarreal on November 4, 1993, sentencing him to 24 months intensive probation for one count of Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

Due to his victim being a 15-year-old female whom was known to Villarreal, the Level 3 status classifies him as having "a high risk to reoffend."

If you have information regarding current criminal activity on this or any other offender, please call the YCSO at (928) 783-4427.