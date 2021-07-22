WARNING: Scammers posing as U.S. Border Patrol agents

Top Stories

Con Artists threaten criminal prosecution - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents across the Imperial Valley are receiving scam calls from individuals posing as California Border Patrol officers and US Border Patrol agents.

"Residents are reporting that the calls are a pre recorded message that a box of drugs and money being shipped has the callers name on it and has been intercepted,” said Agent Carlos Pitones.

The scam callers then attempt to get banking information. It's the first time Border Patrol, or its partner agency, Custom and Border Protection have heard of this type of scam before.

Agent Pitones says anyone demanding payment under the threat of arrest is an immediate red flag. He reminds people not to give out personal information over the phone, even to those claiming to be from the government.

