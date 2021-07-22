Residents in Tacna without power after microburst storm rips through

Top Stories

TACNA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Many residents in Tacna are without power Thursday morning after a microburst storm ripped through the area.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) reported electricity may not be restored until an undetermined time Thursday afternoon.

The microburst storm passed through Tacna around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening resulting in damages to businesses and houses. Multiple power lines are down as crews work to get it restored. At this point we have no reports of injury.

Beginning Thursday, the Antelope High School Gymnasium in Wellton will be open as a cooling center staffed by the American Red Cross. Community members can bring their perishable items to store in the coolers at the school.

Stay with KYMA.com, News 11, and CBS 13 continuing coverage of efforts to assist Tacna residents recover. For further assistance, call 1-800-842-7349.