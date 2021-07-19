Imperial County sees increase in COVID-19 cases

Top Stories

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department is seeing a new increase in COVID-19 cases.

ICPHD reported 106 cases of the virus since Friday July 16. Dr. Stehpen Munday with the ICPDH says that those recent cases starting with the younger population 18 years and older.

“Large number of young people that we have that are essential workers, they are at a higher risk now so we have seen more cases of younger populations going up,” he said.

Dr. Munday also says Imperial Valley's uptick in cases is not as substantial as compared to the rest of California. This is due to the smaller population and a high number of vaccinated residents in the Valley.

"The data is still showing that even with the Delta variant, that that vaccine is the number one way to try to keep this controlled and contained," he said.

Dr. Munday says that the vaccine is doing its job fighting against variants and keeping people out of the hospital.

Many are starting to wonder if herd immunity will ever be reached. News 11's Wiley Jawhary will have more on that beginning on the Early Edition at 5 p.m.