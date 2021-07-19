ECRMC hosts interactive youth event focused on sanitation, nutrition

Top Stories

Partnership with MolinaCares, in collaboration with Molina

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - During these times of uncertainty, the El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) is partnering with the MolinaCares Accord (MolinaCares), in collaboration with Molina Healthcare of California (Molina), to host educational events open to all Boys & Girls Club members.

Together, the partnership focusses on two interactive cooking club events featuring Molina's cat doctor mascot Dr. Cleo. At each event, children will have the chance to learn about the importance of washing your hands and consuming a balanced diet from the ECRMC staff.

Where & When

Dr. Cleo Cooking Club - Holtville Dr. Cleo Cooking Club - Brawley Monday, July 19

1 – 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 20

1 – 2 p.m. Boys & Girls Club of Holtville

548 Chestnut Ave.,

Holtville, CA 92250 Boys & Girls Club of Brawley

165 S. Plaza St.,

Brawley, CA 92227

In an effort show how cleanliness and healthy foods can still be fun, Boys & Girls Club members will learn how to make “ants on a log” and “snowflake balls." At each little chef's workstation, event organizations have provided hand sanitizer, snack ingredients and a Dr. Cleo recipe brochure.

All participants will walk away having received a Molina bag with exercise equipment to encourage their physical fitness, along with a broader consciousness on health education.