ECRMC hosts interactive youth event focused on sanitation, nutrition
Partnership with MolinaCares, in collaboration with Molina
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - During these times of uncertainty, the El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) is partnering with the MolinaCares Accord (MolinaCares), in collaboration with Molina Healthcare of California (Molina), to host educational events open to all Boys & Girls Club members.
Together, the partnership focusses on two interactive cooking club events featuring Molina's cat doctor mascot Dr. Cleo. At each event, children will have the chance to learn about the importance of washing your hands and consuming a balanced diet from the ECRMC staff.
Where & When
|Dr. Cleo Cooking Club - Holtville
|Dr. Cleo Cooking Club - Brawley
|Monday, July 19
1 – 2 p.m.
|Tuesday, July 20
1 – 2 p.m.
|Boys & Girls Club of Holtville
548 Chestnut Ave.,
Holtville, CA 92250
|Boys & Girls Club of Brawley
165 S. Plaza St.,
Brawley, CA 92227
In an effort show how cleanliness and healthy foods can still be fun, Boys & Girls Club members will learn how to make “ants on a log” and “snowflake balls." At each little chef's workstation, event organizations have provided hand sanitizer, snack ingredients and a Dr. Cleo recipe brochure.
All participants will walk away having received a Molina bag with exercise equipment to encourage their physical fitness, along with a broader consciousness on health education.
