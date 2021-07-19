Arizona police investigate a deadly shooting rampage across three crime scenes

Top Stories

Suspect opens fire on an ambulance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is currently investigating a deadly shooting spree which wreaked havoc across the City of Tucson Sunday.

At a park only blocks away from the burning residence in question, the shooting rampage began when the suspect took aim at an ambulance. According to the TPD, the gunman flagged down two Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) down and pointed in the direction of the previously mentioned house fire.

TPD Chief Chris Magnus said two or three children linked to the household have yet to be accounted for. Magnus added that the ambulance driver is in critical condition and second EMT worker is in a stable condition.

While all of this was going on, some neighbors and Tucson Fire Department (TFD) made efforts to extinguish flames at the nearby house fire.

Burning Residence

After shooting the two EMT's at the park, the 35-year-old male suspect made his way over to the burning property and began shooting, Magnus clarified.

While there, gunman shot a 44-year-old neighbor in the head, killing him on scene. His bullets shot a TFD captain of 17-years service in the arm and grazed an additional neighbor's head; both are in stable conditions.

Magnus pointed out that though authorities have not yet identified a charred body which was found in the house, they are working to establish its relationship, if any, to the suspect.

As firefighters were fighting the blazes, they reported being shot at. TFD immediately requested backup from TPD.

Although the gunman fled the scene, a police officer who's an 8-year veteran of the force soon spotted him. However, the suspect then proceeded ram the TPD vehicle, disabling it.

When the officer exited his vehicle, the 35-year-old male began shooting. Protecting himself, the TPD officer shot back, hitting the suspect.

Chief Magnus says the suspect, whom police have yet to identify, is in "very critical condition." TPD believes he is the sole man responsible for the deadly fiasco.

During a press conference, Magnus commented, "This is both a highly tragic, really horrific incident with many unknowns at this time."