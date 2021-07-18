Arizona Sheriff’s Association raffles off double action handgun
DISCLAIMER: A federal firearms licensee check will be required for winner
YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Sheriffs' Association has organized a raffle to further the association's mission of successful search-and-rescue missions, and ensuring every Arizonan has access to public lands and protecting the border.
Interested participants have until Monday, August 2, at 11:59 p.m. to purchase a raffle ticket. A winner's ticket will be drawn Friday, August 6, at 8 p.m.
Entries Available
- 1 entry - $20
- 5 entries - $90
- 10 entries - $180
- 15 entries - $270
- 20 entries - $360
- 50 entries - $900
The double action handgun being raffled off is a classic Colt Python with an estimated retail value of $4,000. As of Sunday morning, over $14,000 have been raised.
To participate, tickets may be purchased here.
Comments