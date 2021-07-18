Skip to Content
Arizona Sheriff’s Association raffles off double action handgun

DISCLAIMER: A federal firearms licensee check will be required for winner

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Sheriffs' Association has organized a raffle to further the association's mission of successful search-and-rescue missions, and ensuring every Arizonan has access to public lands and protecting the border.

Interested participants have until Monday, August 2, at 11:59 p.m. to purchase a raffle ticket. A winner's ticket will be drawn Friday, August 6, at 8 p.m.

Entries Available

  • 1 entry - $20
  • 5 entries - $90
  • 10 entries - $180
  • 15 entries - $270
  • 20 entries - $360
  • 50 entries - $900

The double action handgun being raffled off is a classic Colt Python with an estimated retail value of $4,000. As of Sunday morning, over $14,000 have been raised.

To participate, tickets may be purchased here.

