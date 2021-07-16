Governor Ducey issues state of emergency in Coconino County

Top Stories

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued a declaration of emergency in Coconino County. The declaration immediately frees up $200,000 for response efforts for recent flooding.

“Severe post-wildfire flooding is creating dangerous challenges for communities in Northern Arizona,” said Governor Ducey. “The flooding is causing road closures, damaging property, and putting Arizonans’ safety at risk. This Declaration of Emergency will give those working to protect others the tools they need to keep our communities safe. We will continue to work closely with local officials and safety personnel to protect people, pets, and property throughout Arizona.”

The flash flooding has caused road closures, and damaged private property, roadways, and drainage systems. Joint emergency operations continue coordinating resources and support for this ongoing emergency.