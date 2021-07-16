Border Patrol agents arrest convicted human smuggler smuggling migrants

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted human smuggler after catching him in the act of sneaking migrants into the country.

U.S. Border Patrol agents patrolling along Highway 95 on Thursday noticed a suspicious vehicle in the area.

They pulled over to speak to the driver and discovered he was in the process of smuggling three Mexican nationals- two women, ages 19 and 21, and a 19-year-old man.

Both women were sitting in the front and rear seats. As for the young man, he was hiding in the rear cargo area.

They arrested the 61-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen from California and faces human smuggling and violating his parole. They also arrested the three migrants.

Record checks revealed the driver had an extensive criminal record out of California for arson, grand theft, burglary, and for bringing in and harboring migrants.

Agents returned the migrants to Mexico and seized the vehicle.