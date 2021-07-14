Somerton police searching for aggravated assault suspect

Top Stories

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Somerton police search for a man accused of attacking his girlfriend with a knife.

On the Fourth of July, Somerton Police Department responded to a home at the 400 block of West Main Street for a disturbance report. When police officers arrived at the home, they found a woman with an injury to the arm.

The woman told police her boyfriend, identified as Fausto Felix, had attacked her with a knife. Police searched for the suspect but did not find him. They say he's on the run.

Police believe Felix may be hiding out in Yuma or Phoenix. He may also be driving a stolen vehicle described as a white 2009 four-door Chevrolet Cobalt with Arizona plate number N5A2YA.