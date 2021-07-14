COVID-19 variants present in Imperial County

Top Stories

Imperial County Public Health Department reports 68 cases of the Alpha variant - News 11's Wiley Jawhary takes a closer look at how to protect yourself from new strains

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department says there are currently two COVID-19 Delta variants in the Valley. They say the highest number of cases involve Alpha variant. That's the one first discovered in England.

There are currently 68 cases of the Alpha variant in Imperial County. The number of Delta variant cases remains low at this time, but there is still concern.

“Alpha is associated with increased transmission and likely with increased severity in increased of death, Beta is increased transmission and decreased response to antibody treatment,” said Imperial County Public Health Director Jannette Angulo.

Local health experts say they will continue tracking new cases. News 11's Wiley Jawhary talks to local health officials on how these variants may effect the Valley beginning at 5 p.m. on the Early Edition.