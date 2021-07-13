Investigation into rare nerve syndrome linked to J&J vaccine

Top Stories

(CNN) - Federal health officials have investigated a link between rare neurological complications and the johnson and johnson covid-19 vaccine.

John Loring has the latest.

The CDC and FDA have launched an investigation into a potential link between the johnson and johnson covid-19 vaccine and rare cases of a neurological complication known as Guillain-barré syndrome. That can lead to muscle weakness and possible paralysis.

Dr. Megan Ranney, associate professor of emergency medicine, brown university: "For them to announce this investigation, it means that they think there is a plausible link. It shows once again how carefully we take the safety of vaccines in this country."

The f-d-a has updated the label for the vaccine to say there may be an increased risk of Guillain-barre syndrome in people who recently got the johnson and johnson shots.

But the CDC stresses even if the vaccine does raise the risk of the syndrome. It's still better to get vaccinated against covid-19.

Vaccine maker johnson and johnson confirm it is reporting any adverse effects linked to its covid-19 vaccine to health authorities.

Saying in a statement: "We strongly support raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of rare events to ensure they can be quickly identified and effectively treated. The chance of having this occur is meager, and the rate of reported cases exceeds the background rate by a small degree."

Dr. Megan Ranney, associate professor of emergency medicine, brown university: "Even if it ends up being real, it's still fewer than one in a million vaccine doses that end up with this syndrome, and there are around three thousand to five thousand people that get Guillain-barré syndrome every year with or without vaccines."