Drivers prepare to share – transportation officials pedal towards safer roads

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Bicyclists and pedestrians in the Imperial Valley could enjoy a little more courtesy on local roads in the coming months. The Imperial County Transportation Commission (ICTC) has a plan to make local streets more safe and convenient for everyone.

ICTC is working with CalTrans on a plan to add more side walks, bike lanes, and even pave roads. Program manager Virginia Mendoza also says that kids who wish to ride their bikes to school will now be able to do just that, but with safety in mind.

“Come February of next year we are hoping to have a couple of grant applications that we can submit and seek out for funding at the state and regional level so we can make some of these projects come to fruition,” she said.

The commission hopes that this project will help reduce the number of bicyclist and pedestrian accidents in the valley. ICTC will be hosting awareness events in the coming weeks.

