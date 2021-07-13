10th annual back to school rodeo to give out 1,800 backpacks to students

Top Stories

Each child will receive a free synch style backpack filled with school supplies

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With the new school year approaching, the City of Yuma is giving out 1,800 backpacks to students filled with school supplies.

The drive-thru event will be Saturday, July 17, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Yuma Civic Center located at 1440 W Desert Hills Drive.

Every year, the Back to School Rodeo provides students with school supplies, including pencils, crayons, paper, rulers, and notebooks/journals.

The city would like to thank the community's generous sponsors for filling up the backpacks with school supplies for the children.

Joanne Fiser, Yuma Festivals Coordinator, shared that “Sponsorships this year exceeded any other year we have hosted the Back to School Rodeo! A huge thank you to our community sponsors for helping us reach our additional 200 packs goal!”