VIDEO: Weekly recap highlights from El Centro Sector

Top Stories

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted felon after illegally crossing into the U.S. on Thursday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The U.S. Border Patrol says agents arrested the man within minutes after crossing through Calexico. Record checks revealed the 38-year-old had multiple felony convictions. An immigration judge had removed him from the country.

Agents say the migrant will remain in custody pending charges, including illegal re-entry after deportation.

Earlier this week, agents stopped a human smuggling attempt with 15 people cramped in a utility truck without safety.

Agents arrested another convicted sex offender last Sunday with a criminal and immigration history. Juan Jose Mojica-Ceron, a 55-year-old Mexican national, was previously convicted in Los Angeles for a lewd act with a child under the age of 14, serving three years in prison for his crime and charges of driving under the influence in which he served 16 months.

Agents say they found the 55-year-old near the Jacumba Wilderness region.