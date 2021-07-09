Students don’t need masks at school if they are fully vaccinated, CDC says

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY, NBC NEWS) - The CDC just updated its guidance for schools… And says students and teachers who are entirely vaccinated do not need to wear masks while inside.

The agency says that children and adolescents benefit from in-person learning. And returning to schools in the fall is a priority.

And that promoting vaccination for those ages 12 and older can help schools return to in-person learning. As well as extracurricular activities and sports.

However, the CDC still recommends those who are unvaccinated continue to wear masks indoors.

The agency also says schools should implement layered prevention strategies, including social distancing and testing, to reduce transmission risk and help protect those who are unvaccinated.

The CDC also says that localities should monitor community transmission vaccination coverage. And the occurrence of outbreaks to guide decisions on the prevention strategies.