Comite Civico encourages Imperial Valley to get vaccinated

Top Stories

Comite Civico wants people to know the vaccine is safe - 13 On Your Side's Vince Ybarra reports

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - Comite Civico Del Valle is encouraging the Imperial Valley to ensure residents who want the COVID-19 vaccine can get it.

The special program, Get Out The Vaccine (GOTV), was created over the course of two weeks. Volunteers recently hit the ground walking around neighborhoods in El Centro, Seely, Calipatria, and Westmoreland last week.

Ana Luisa Pedrero, Manager for GOTV, says the team feels a responsibility to help the community. She looks at the bigger picture when it comes to getting the shot.

“It’s very important because everyone wants to go back to normality,” said Pedrero.

She hopes to get all of the Imperial Valley vaccinated— at least those who want to get vaccinated.

There has been some pushback from residents, but she says the team tries to personalize the message and do their best to educate those who might be resistant to getting the vaccine.

“A lot of people still don’t believe in the vaccine, and so we try to give them the most information that we can,” said Pedrero.

They have found success. In just three days, they helped ten people sign up for COVID-19 vaccines.

Tune in to 13 On Your Side at 6 p.m. as Vince Ybarra brings you the full story.