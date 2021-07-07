The surge in border apprehensions in Yuma continues

Top Stories

Border Patrol agents apprehend a total of 2,071 migrants in less than a week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents had a busy Fourth of July weekend with a total of 2,067 apprehensions.

On Monday, agents found their largest group of 156 migrants entering west of the San Luis Port of Entry.

On Tuesday, agents stopped a human smuggling attempt after four migrants were caught getting into a vehicle along Interstate 8 west of the Imperial Sand Dunes.

Agents attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop. The driver got off the Winterhaven exit and drove along the California levee for one mile before stopping. Agents say the driver attempted to flee the vehicle, but he was caught.

The driver faces human smuggling charges. As for the four Mexican nationals, agents will return them to Mexico under Title 42.