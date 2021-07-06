4th of July rain leads to flash floods along Telegraph Fire’s burn scars

Top Stories

Gila County receives bulk of damages in surrounding area

GILA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With nowhere to absorb, Fourth of July weekend rains have caused a debris flow. According to official reports, at least 15 homes have been critically damaged by the water, ash, mud and trees.

State Representative David Cook (R-8) lives near the bottom of the Telegraph Fire's burn scars. He shares about how the flooding has personally affected him saying, "We have displaced cattle, as does everybody at this time. Because the fences are burnt up, and then of course with all of this flooding, water gaps are taken out."

Rep. Cook is currently drafting a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas J. Vilsack. Its contents discuss available resources to Arizonans within his district.

In reference to the requested aid, he expresses, "I want it to go out to the Forest Service and the other agencies that are involved saying, 'Okay, here's the problem: The federal government comes into our area. They manage all this, all this chaos, all this destruction; and then they leave.'" Rep. Cook asks, "What is available for the typical property and homeowner being devastated by these actions of the federal government? And who is responsible for them?"

The first debris flow after a fire is allegedly the worst, according to Gila County officials.