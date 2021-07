Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) offers a free return to the owner from July 2nd to July 8th to any animal that entered the shelter last weekend.

HSOY says it anticipates seeing a new wave of pets into the shelter, but if you see your pet in the album, come in and take them back home.

The shelter had so many lost and scared pets after the holiday weekend. For more information, click here.