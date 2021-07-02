Veteran walking US-Mexico border arrives in Calexico

Top Stories

U.S. Marine arrives spreading awareness about veteran deportations - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A Brawley veteran is walking the entire US-Mexico border to bring awareness to veterans who have been deported.

Ramon Castro started his trek in San Diego and is passing through Calexico on Friday July 2. He will be joined by county supervisors for a press conference.

Although his journey is tiring, he believes Veterans who have been deported for crimes deserve a second chance in the country they served in.

“I am extremely exhausted we walked some very difficult terrain up on the mountains but we did enjoy some fair weather,” he said.

According to NPR, a report revealed that an estimated 92 veterans were deported from 2013 to 2018. The numbers are far higher according to groups of deported veterans.

Castro believes they deserve a second chance after all they've done for the United States. News 11's Wiley Jawhary will have the full update beginning on the Evening Edition at 5 p.m.