Imperial Valley shelters running out of room for pets

Top Stories

Some pet owners leaving their animals behind for while traveling - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Summer is here, and with eased COVID-19 restrictions, many are making up for missed travel. But, paying the price in the Imperial Valley, are their pets.

The Humane Society of Imperial County says some pet owners have been turning in their animals to shelters. Now the shelters and Imperial County Animal Control are running out of room. They say they're overwhelmed.

Humane Society executive director Devon Apodaca says this is the worst it's ever been.

“We had to ask pet owners, are you getting your pet for travel or holiday, and many of them have told us yes, that is why we need to get rid of the dog or pet," he said.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary gives us a preview at what animal shelters in the valley are going through

Apodaca suggests pet owners hire pet sitters, or send their pets to day care, as opposed to giving their pets away.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary givse us a closer look at the situation beginning at 6 p.m. on the Evening Edition.