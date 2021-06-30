Yuma Regional Medical Center announces new partnership with nationwide company

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center Board of Directors has agreed to a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) with Lifepoint health to explore forming a joint venture.

Lifepoint is a nationwide healthcare company that operates facilities in 29 states. Three hospitals in Arizona communities like sierra vista, Lake Havasu City, and Fort Mohave.

YRMC and Lifepoint have agreed to focus on enhancing clinical quality, developing of current YRMC workforce, and maintaining and enhancing local services.

“Throughout this process, our board has committed to deliberately and thoughtfully determine the best way to prepare YRMC for the future,” said Woody Martin, chairman of the YRMC Board of Directors.

With the non-binding LOI in place, the organizations will engage in mutual due diligence to determine the details of the definitive agreement while also working with Hospital District No. 1 of Yuma County regarding the hospital’s lease. After a definitive agreement is signed, and pending standard regulatory review, and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the partnership is expected to be finalized by the end of the year.

A special website has been developed to provide further and ongoing information about the proposed partnership.

