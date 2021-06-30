Lori Vallow charged in former husband’s death

Top Stories

(CNN) - Authorities in Arizona have charged Lori Vallow with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of her former husband.

Police say Charles Vallow was shot to death on July 20-19 during a fight with Lori Vallow's brother, Alex cox. Cox died in November of that year.

In May, Vallow was indicted by an Idaho grand jury on murder charges in the deaths of her two children. The 2019 disappearances of the children garnered national attention.

Their bodies weren't discovered until June 2020. Vallow's current husband, Chad Daybell, is also charged with murder in that case.

Additionally, Daybell is charged with murder in the death of his ex-wife, Tammy.